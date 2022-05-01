Srinagar

'Hybrid' militant arrested in Nowgam Srinagar: police

Earlier in the day police claimed to have arrested another "hybrid" militant in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
'Hybrid' militant arrested in Nowgam Srinagar: police
Srinagar police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a "hybrid" militant with a pistol and live ammunition in Nowgam area on city outskirts. @SrinagarPolice/Twitter
GK Web Desk

Srinagar May 1: Srinagar police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a "hybrid" militant with a pistol and live ammunition in Nowgam area on city outskirts.

A police spokesman said the accused identified as Shahid Gulzar of Muchwa Budgam was apprehended by Srinagar Police and 50 RR today.

"On a specific input, Srinagar Police & Army (50 RR) arrested a hybrid terrorist namely Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam from Nowgam, Srinagar, " the police spokesman said.

"Incriminating material including Pistol & live ammunition was recovered from him. Case has been registered under relevant sections, " he added. Earlier in the day police claimed to have arrested another "hybrid" militant in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Srinagar Police
Hybrid militant

Related Stories

No stories found.