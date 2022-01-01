Hyderpora Encounter|In plea before High Court, Amir’s father seeks son’s body to perform burial

Having filed the petition before the Jammu wing of the High Court a couple of days ago, the petition has been now filed at the Srinagar wing of the Court due to the “jurisdiction” and is likely to come up for consideration before a vacation bench as the court is currently on winter vacation break.

Amir’s father Muhammad Latief Magrey has filed the petition through his lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat and is seeking direction to Ministry of Home Affairs Government of India, J&K government through Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir for handing over the body of Late Magray.