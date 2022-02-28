ICDS helpers stage protest

Srinagar, Feb 28: Scores of Helpers and Supervisors of the ICDS department stage protest here on Monday.
They demanded re-engagement of their services saying their livelihood has been snatched with the recent disengagement order.
“We have been working in the ICDS department for years. Be it immunisation program or COVID, we have worked in every condition. Recently the department issued a disengagement order pushing us on the verge of starvation,” said Mahjabeen Akhter, president of J&K Helpers to Supervisors association.
She said that most of the helpers come from poor families and have old parents and school-going kids to support.
They appealed to the higher authorities to look into the issue.