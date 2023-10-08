Iconic Batte Gali in Lal Chowk faces uncertain future

Nasir Ahmad, an owner of one of the establishments, voiced his sorrow over the business downturn, remarking, "The Food Street, which once boasted about 18-19 food shops, now only has around 12 that are operational. Many owners have had to close their doors. This predicament stems from the relocation of nearby mini-bus, bus, and sumo terminals."

Ahmad underscored that their predecessors had previously brought their concerns about the bus yards' relocation to the attention of authorities, but unfortunately, no action was taken.

Javid Ahmad, a former outlet owner at Food Street, now finds himself working as an employee at his neighbour's establishment due to the business downturn.