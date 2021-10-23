Iconic Week Carnival commences in Srinagar

Speaking as the chief guest, Mattu stressed on preservation of both physical and cultural heritage of J&K collectively for the posterity adding that “success of nation depends on what we inherit from ancestors and what we pass on to our next generations.”He said that J&K has rich cultural treasure and there is no parallel to it in the entire world adding that there is need to understand the importance of valuing our heritage and make it part of day to day life.

Deliberating on the importance of such events, Mayor emphasized on holding more fiestas like sufi festivals on poets, sufi culture and literature in Srinagar.