Iconic Week Observance | Cleanliness drive starts in heritage, religious spots

Srinagar, Oct 26: The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, has started a week long cleanliness drive as part of “Iconic week” celebration.
An official statement said the event, being observed from 23rd to 29th October, envisages a slew of cleanliness activities to promote hygiene and proper sanitation in and around heritage sites, Shrines, Temples, Gurdwaras, Churches and other religious destinations.
“During this week-long initiative, cleanliness drives are being carried out for removal of debris, damaged and wastage items from sites having importance of historical and architectural value. Further, these drives are being conducted to make the general public aware about the significance of cleanliness and hygiene in and around the heritage structures for their proper upkeep and preservation as well,” an official statement said.
“This must be a social and moral responsibility of every citizen to keep their cultural heritage clean and intact for the posterity”, stated one of the departmental officials.
The drive is being conducted in collaboration with SMC, concerned schools and colleges, locals, auqaf, trusts of Shrines, Temples, Gurdwaras and Churches.
“So far, the drive has been conducted at various heritage structures like Temple Ambhigouri at Hariparbhat Fort, Maharaja Pratap Singh's Samadi, Rambagh Srinagar, Samadhi of Maharaja Gulab Singh, Rambagh Srinagar, Jenab Sahib Masjid, Soura, NaqashbandSahab Shrine Srinagar, Hazratbal Shrine Srinagar, Amar Singh College Heritage Building, Gogjibagh Srinagar, GousiyaShareef Sarai Payeen Srinagar, Women's College Heritage Building / Office Block M.A Road Srinagar, Women’s College Laboratory Class Room, M.A Road Srinagar, Tomb Of DedmariMalkhaNowhatta, Makhdoom Sahib Nowhatta Srinagar, Mughal Masjid Khanpur Sarai Chadora, Budgam, Tyndale Biscoe School Building Lal Chowk Srinagar and Lal Bab Sahib Shrine Srinagar,” an official statement said.