ICSC launches vaccination campaign

As a part of the said campaign Covid warrior contest has been initiated by the College from 10th to 18th of September, 2021. “In the programme, vaccinated students will talk about benefits of Covid vaccination to 10 more students. “In case he accompanies them to College Vaccination Centre he will be recognized as Covid warrior. He will be awarded a Covid Warrior Certificate and ornamented with a badge in the felicitation ceremony,” ICSC spokesperson said in a statement.