ICSC Srinagar adopts HED’s Uniform Academic Calendar

Srinagar, May 13: The Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC) Srinagar has adopted the Uniform Academic Calendar issued by the Higher Education Department (HED) from academic session 2022 onwards.
In a handout issued here, the principal of the College, Prof Sheikh Aijaz Ahmad said the move will benefit students in all respects.
“This major intervention in Higher Education Sector will prove to be game changer as it will bring our students in sync with National Academic Calendar thereby enabling them to appear in all competitive examinations thereof,” the handout reads.
Further, the same will ensure seriousness in attendance by the students seeking admission in the College, it reads.
“The academic calendar will set the timeline for academics and examinations resulting in clarity on timely completion of degrees,” the handout reads.
The principal said the students studying in CBSE curriculum-based schools will have a sigh of relief as they were feeling left out as the academic process would close before the declaration of their class 12th results and College could not accommodate them as the selection was based on 12th class merit.
“Since this year the result of 12th class has been declared in February 2022 and students are eagerly waiting for their admission in the College, as such we shall endeavour to start the admission process as early as possible to give confidence to the admission seekers as they have been enquiring on daily basis and are eager to join this College,” the handout reads.