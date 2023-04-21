Iftar hosted at J&K Light Infantry Regimental Centre

Srinagar, Apr 21: An Iftar was hosted at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre here today.
In a statement, PRO (Defence) Srinagar said the Iftar was hosted carrying forward rich traditions of Indian Army in maintaining communal harmony and respect for all communities,
Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps joined the troops of JAK LI Regt Centre for Iftar. The GOC wished the entire gathering and citizens in Kashmir valley on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadhan.
The GOC further expressed that the holy month of Ramadhan conveys a message of brotherhood, righteousness and forgiveness. He prayed for peace and harmony in Kashmir valley.