IGNOU organises 35th Convocation in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 26: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday held its 35th Convocation and awarded degrees to lakhs of students here.
As part of the Convocation, the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar held the convocation at Tagore Hall Srinagar to award degrees to around 10368 students while the number of students who were awarded degrees at national level was 2.91 lakhs.
The main function of the 35th convocation of IGNOU was held in New Delhi along with its 32 regional centres in their respective regions. One of the students, Niyaz Ahmad Yatoo from Nagam area district Budgam bagged the Gold Medal in Master of Anthropology.
The Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan attended the Srinagar function as chief guest through online mode while Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Dr. Rakesh Sehgal was the guest of honour and Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD) Saurabh Bhagat attended the function as chief speaker. They also awarded degrees to the students.
Briefing about the IGNOU regional centre Srinagar, Regional director, Dr Kamlesh Meena the centre was established in 1999 since then the University made inroads in the Valley in a tremendous manner.
“The centre started with around four courses at the time of establishment but presently we have 46 learner support centres where we offer admission in 40 programmes through distance mode,” Dr. Meena said. He said the IGNOU regional centre Srinagar is planning for academic expansion and also to provide effective student support services, activation of new academic programmes.
“All these initiatives will be effectively adopted to implement the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) and for empowering the higher education institutions like Regional Centre Srinagar in Kashmir Valley,” he said.
Director NIT, Rakesh Sehgal in his address said the IGNOU was playing a vital role to cater the different communities by imparting higher education opportunities through distance mode.
“IGNOU is the biggest platform for providing higher education facilities to the unreached segments of society, especially economically backward, marginalized and poor groups of society,” he said.
Appreciating the role of Regional Director, he said the Regional centre has reached every nook and corner of the valley to ensure the easy access for getting higher education opportunities to common masses, government employees and people of remote areas. Earlier in his address, Director General of IMPARD J&K, Saurabh Bhagat who was also the chief speaker at the occasion said IGNOU was the largest University catering higher education institution across the world with the mandate of democratization of higher education among the masses.
He also enlightened the role of IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar he said the Centre has carried out the mandate of the University for imparting higher education at door steps with the view to democratise the higher education among masses.
“In contemporary times it is only through education that we can empower our society and youth of the nation for which IGNOU is showing the right direction and correct path to our society,” he said.