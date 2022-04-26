IGNOU organises 35th Convocation in Srinagar

As part of the Convocation, the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar held the convocation at Tagore Hall Srinagar to award degrees to around 10368 students while the number of students who were awarded degrees at national level was 2.91 lakhs.

The main function of the 35th convocation of IGNOU was held in New Delhi along with its 32 regional centres in their respective regions. One of the students, Niyaz Ahmad Yatoo from Nagam area district Budgam bagged the Gold Medal in Master of Anthropology.