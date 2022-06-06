IGNOU organises cleanliness drive at its Srinagar centre

Srinagar, June 6: As part of World Environment Day, a cleanliness drive was held at IGNOU’s Regional Centre at Rajbagh here today.

On the occasion, all the staff of IGNOU Regional Centre, Srinagar including Regional Director Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad, Assistant Regional Directors actively participated. Color- coded dustbins were installed at the Regional Center and the learners were informed about the importance of waste segregation.