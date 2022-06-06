IGNOU organises cleanliness drive at its Srinagar centre

Srinagar, June 6: As part of World Environment Day, a cleanliness drive was held at IGNOU’s Regional Centre at Rajbagh here today.
On the occasion, all the staff of IGNOU Regional Centre, Srinagar including Regional Director Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad, Assistant Regional Directors actively participated. Color- coded dustbins were installed at the Regional Center and the learners were informed about the importance of waste segregation.
“IGNOU has remained conscious of its responsibilities towards the people, its learners and environment and has addressed the sensitive issues related to environment by launching various environment-related academic programmes programmes which are offered by the School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies (SOITS), IGNOU New Delhi,” the organisers said in a statement.
These courses including Online PG Courses and Diploma Programme In Environmental And Occupational Health, Master of Science (Environmental Science), Post-Graduate Diploma in Environment and Sustainable Development and Certificate in Environmental Studies.