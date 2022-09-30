IIMUN holds 3-day event at Doon International School

Srinagar, Sep 30: The IIMUN held the first programme of its three-day event at the Doon International School here on Friday.
The event is scheduled from September 30 to October 2. According to the organisers, as IIMUN celebrates its 10th anniversary, they are more determined to increase their efforts to unite the world the Indian way.
“We embark on this journey and are humbled and grateful to the 7500 plus institutions and five crore plus students globally who have been a part of our mission. The main aim of all the IIMUN events is to help students overcome their fears and enhance their speaking, writing and debating skills,” the statement added.