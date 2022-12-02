‘Illegal colony on city outskirts’: Tribunal asks SMC to probe allegations 

Srinagar, Dec 2: Jammu and Kashmir Special Tribunal here has asked chairman Srinagar Municipal Corporation to probe allegations that an unauthorised colony is being developed at Rambailgrah area in outskirts of Srinagar.
The presiding officer of the Tribunal, Asif Hamid Khan (KAS) passed the directions while disposing of an appeal filed against demolition of a single-storey building ordered on October 28 by Enforcement Officer (West), SMC. The Tribunal held that the appellant before it was not entitled to claim the relief available under sub-section (2) of Section 253 of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 which deals with demolition of the unauthorised constructions. The Tribunal said that appellant has suppressed facts. “The streamlining of Enforcement Wing of the SMC assumes added significance as directed by the Tribunal in a series of orders passed in various appeals during the last one year,” the Tribunal said and asked Commissioner, SMC to initiate action under the enabling provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 and Bye-Law No. 2.11 of the Jammu and Kashmir Unified (Building) Bye-Laws, 2021, without leaving any room for error at any level
“The allegations of an unauthorized colony, if any, being developed at the site in Rambailgrah, Srinagar shall be probed by the Commissioner and appropriate necessary action be initiated under law,” the Tribunal said, adding, “The Commissioner is at liberty to coordinate with the concerned Tehsildars of Srinagar and Budgam who are already seized of the matter in terms of letter No. Divcom/Compt-167-Sgr/l 306-07 dated 31.10.2022 from the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir addressed to Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar/Budgam.”
The Tribunal also underlined that the responsibility of ensuring success of the Master Plan-2035 lies squarely on the “young shoulders” of Commissioner, SMC.
Earlier the Tribunal was informed by interveners’ through advocatesAreeb Javed Kawoosa and Aatir Javed Kawoosa that some persons are raising illegal colony at Rambailgrah area without any authorisation from the SMC.