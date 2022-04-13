Illegal dumping of garbage: SMC imposes fine of Rs 1 lakh on tipper driver

In a statement, SMC spokesperson said the fine was imposed on Parvez Ahmad Ganai son Ali Muhammad Ganai R/O Boniyar Baramulla (Driver/Owner Tipper No: JK02AC-3649) for illegally unloading and dumping heaps of garbage on the banks of Doodh Ganga flood channel and Pantha Chowk - Batamaloo Byepass road.

The statement said that for the last few months, it was observed that heavy loads of garbage was illegally unloaded and dumped by some unscrupulous elements on the banks of Doodh Ganga flood channel, Pantha Chowk-Batamaloo Bye Pass Road especially in the Nowgam stretch besides interior city areas such as Tengpora, Rawalpora, Sanat Nagar, Barzulla Bridge and Mehjoor Nagar.