Implementation of ‘Catch the Rain, Save the Water’ reviewed

At the outset, the DC held discussions regarding the implementation of "Catch the Rain, Save the Water" initiative by the line Departments under Jal Shakti Abhiyan with the central theme "Source Sustainability for Drinking Water" for year 2023 with the view to improve the effectiveness of consumption of water, reducing the loss of water, recharge of ground water by rain water harvesting methods and afforestation.

The DC set a timeline of July 11, 2023 for all line Departments to frame Scientific based Conservation Plan for Source Sustainability of Drinking Water covering both rural and urban areas in the District. He stressed on making extra efforts for efficient management of water conservation and rain water harvesting, besides fully tapping ground water sources and springs across the District.