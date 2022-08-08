Implementation of new Srinagar Master Plan | HC seeks suggestions from LCMA, others

Srinagar, Aug 8: The High Court has sought suggestions from Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) and other parties interested before ordering implementation of Srinagar Master Plan, 2035.
A bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal sought the suggestions/objections while hearing a Public Interest Litigation(PIL) with regard to conservation of the Dal Lake.
The direction followed submissions by senior counsel Faisal Qadri, representing an applicant before the court, that Srinagar Master Plan, 2035, has already been placed on record and the same may be accepted and directed to be implemented.
“Before directing for its implementation, we would require suggestions/objections of all the stakeholders such as LAWDA (now LCMA), learned Amicus Curiae and the other parties interested to submit their response to the Master Plan,” the court said, adding, “The implementation of the Master Plan shall be considered by the Court on the next date in the light of the suggestions/objections received.”
Meanwhile, LCMA also requested the court to grant approval to the guidelines/policy framed for the purposes of grant of permission for the repairs and renovation of the existing buildings and structures falling within 200 Meters of the water bodies/ Dal Lake.