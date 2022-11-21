Implementation of PMAY-Urban reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 21: In order to review the implementation and progress under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban in the District, a meeting of the Officers of line Departments was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, DGM, Housing Board, Bashir Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad, and other concerned from Housing Board were present in the meeting.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner was given a detailed overview about the implementation of the PMAY-Urban scheme in the District through a PowerPoint presentation.
With regard to target achieved under Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction(BLC) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme, the DC was appraised that as on November 14, 2022 a total of 3379 houses under the PMAY-U have been sanctioned in the District out of which 1117 houses have been completed so far. It was also given out that more than 1600 houses are under different phases of construction.
The DC was also apprised that work at 248 sites has started very recently by motivating the eligible verified beneficiaries and shall be completed well before the set timeline.
On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned Officers to ensure that the scheme guidelines are followed in letter and spirit so that all genuine eligible beneficiaries are covered under the PMAY-U scheme in the District.