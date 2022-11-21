Implementation of PMAY-Urban reviewed in Srinagar

With regard to target achieved under Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction(BLC) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme, the DC was appraised that as on November 14, 2022 a total of 3379 houses under the PMAY-U have been sanctioned in the District out of which 1117 houses have been completed so far. It was also given out that more than 1600 houses are under different phases of construction.

The DC was also apprised that work at 248 sites has started very recently by motivating the eligible verified beneficiaries and shall be completed well before the set timeline.