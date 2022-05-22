Imported cigarette vendors raided in Srinagar over COTPA violations

Srinagar, May 22: Authorities raided several cigarette vendors in and around Srinagar for selling imported cigarettes without the mandatory pictorial warning about the health hazards of smoking in violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), officials said today.
As per an official said these smuggled cigarette sellers do not pay any tax in India while the imported cigarettes also do not contain the warning on the 85 per cent of the packet mandatory as per the COTPA.
"They do not have name, , address, manufacturer / importer, manufacturing date, MSP, etc. as per the Indian law, " he said.