In a first, 2 kidney transplant surgeries performed at Super Speciality Hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 14: In a major development, a team of doctors at Super Speciality Hospital, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar performed two maiden kidney transplant surgeries.
On October 13, Kidney transplants of two patients from Kupwara and Bandipora were performed by team of doctors led by Head of the Department for Urology, Super Speciality Hospital, Shireen Bagh, Srinagar Dr. Syed Sajad Nazir.
Dr Nazir said the department successfully transplanted kidneys of two patients for the first time which is a great achievement for them.
“We have successfully performed the first-of-its-kind surgeries at the hospital. The two patients are now fine and doctors at the Nephrology department will further treat them. Usually, patients were moving outside J&K for kidney transplantations. Now, we have started this unit which will be beneficial for the people here,” Dr Nazir told Greater Kashmir.
Dr Nazir said that they have collaborated with ‘Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre’ in Mumbai who will also perform a few surgeries at the hospital.
“We have all the facilities including high-end equipment and surgical accessories. We also have a good space for both the patients and donors. The staff is also available every time,” he said.
He said that the patients were doing well and had no complications now.
“We will be performing more surgeries in future. We had to undergo a long process as the organ transplantation was never so easy. Finally, we have started the unit successfully,” he added.
In 2021, the Directorate General of Health Services, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had certified the departments of Urology and Nephrology at Super Speciality Hospital, Government Medical College Srinagar for performing kidney transplantations in the UT of J&K under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act & Tissues Act 1994.
As per the officials, the certificate shall be valid for a period of five years from the date of issue.
Recently, a team of doctors at Super Speciality Hospital, Government Medical College Srinagar performed endoscopic ultrasonography-guided biliary drainage (EUS-BD) or Choledochoduodenostomy (CDD) for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir.