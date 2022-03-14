In a first, KU to dispatch 13,000 UG degree certificates, transcripts to colleges

The move is aimed at doing away with the visit of the students to the University's Examination Wing to get their transcripts/degree certificates which can be collected by them in a smooth manner from their respective colleges. The degree certificates can be collected from 18th March 2022 onwards, while transcripts have been already made available for collection from 12th March onwards.

Controller of Examination Dr. Majid Zaman said the college principals have already been formally intimated and requested to facilitate smooth distribution of the degree certificates/transcripts among the qualified students.