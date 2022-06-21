In a first, KU's DSW launches faculty-wise student interaction programme

Srinagar, June 21: Kashmir University's Department of Students' Welfare (DSW) on Tuesday started a mega student interaction programme at the varsity's main campus.
Led by newly-appointed Dean of Students Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi, the faculty-wise student interaction programme, initiated on directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, primarily involves listening to the legitimate concerns of students by going to their departments in a phased manner and addressing the same.
On Tuesday, Prof Aneesa launched the first of its kind programme from the varsity's School of Law, where she listened to scores of students. "Student community is the most significant stake-holder in the University system. We want to further bridge our connection with our students by going to them, faculty-wise, to understand their needs and requirements in classes, laboratories and libraries etc in both main and satellite campuses," Prof Aneesa said in her introductory remarks.
"During this interaction programme, we will seek valuable suggestions of the student community on how we can take this institution forward in areas of academics, research and extracurricular activities."
Such interactions, Prof Aneesa said, will now be a regular feature of the DSW under the able guidance of the Vice-Chancellor, the DSW said, asserting that the Office of DSW functions as a nodal centre between students and the institution and is determined to provide a unique platform for the students to get their academic concerns registered and addressed.
Urging the students to get actively involved in different extracurricular activities to boost their personality and intellectual growth,
Prof Aneesa, who was accompanied by her team of officials from the DSW, assured the students that all their genuine suggestions and concerns shall be forwarded to the authorities for their logical and timely redressal.
The inaugural session of the programme was attended by Dean and Head, Faculty of Law, Prof Beauty Banday who, besides other faculty members of the department. KU Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan conducted the proceedings of the event.