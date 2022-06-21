In a first, KU's DSW launches faculty-wise student interaction programme

Led by newly-appointed Dean of Students Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi, the faculty-wise student interaction programme, initiated on directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, primarily involves listening to the legitimate concerns of students by going to their departments in a phased manner and addressing the same.

On Tuesday, Prof Aneesa launched the first of its kind programme from the varsity's School of Law, where she listened to scores of students. "Student community is the most significant stake-holder in the University system. We want to further bridge our connection with our students by going to them, faculty-wise, to understand their needs and requirements in classes, laboratories and libraries etc in both main and satellite campuses," Prof Aneesa said in her introductory remarks.