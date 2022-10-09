In a first, ‘Shikara Post’ service launched in Dal Lake

Srinagar, Oct 9: In a first, authorities on Sunday launched “Shikara Post” service in the world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar on the occasion of World Post Day.
Chief Postmaster General of Jammu and Kashmir, Neeraj Kumar while speaking to the media on the occasion said that this service has been launched for the first time in the Dal Lake, news agency KNO reported.
He said the coming week be celebrated as Postal Week and many such initiatives will be launched at other places as well.
Kumar said that “Shikara Post” will provide services to the people living in and around Dal Lake.