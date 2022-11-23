In a first, SKIMS conducts rare procedure of Airway stenting

Dr Nazia said that this patient from Pulwama district had a food pipe cancer due to which he was operated on in the month of March.

"Soon after the surgery, the patient was discharged from the hospital. He again came back in the emergency due to respiratory ailment. We did an endoscopy in which we found that his lumen was blocked. Then, CT scan was also performed and we again found that the CA oesophagus has metastasized into the lymph nodes of his lungs. His nodal lesion size 40x 36 mm centred around the left main stem bronchus which caused a total collapse of his left lung ," she said.