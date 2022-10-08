In a first, Waqf Board to take out Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) procession in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 8: While greeting the people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), J&K Waqf Board chairperson Dr. Darakshan Andrabi on Saturday said the Board would take out Milad procession in Srinagar.
“This will be the beginning of a tradition,” she said, in a statement.
Dr Andrabi said that the message of peace, harmony, righteousness and spirituality of the great prophet (PBUH) needs to be conveyed to the people around the world so that the true face of the prophet's (SAW) faith is presented to whole humanity.
"This day is the day of celebration of spirituality and peace for humanity and we need to revive our spiritual past by spreading the true message of the prophet of peace and harmony,” said Dr Andrabi in her message.