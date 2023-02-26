In a first, wildlife dept launches search operation to trap leopard in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 26: In a first, the wildlife department has launched a search operation to trap a leopard which has created panic in uptown areas of Srinagar from the past few days, officials said.
Locals reported sightings of a leopard in Rawalpora area of the city a few days ago following which the department set up cages in the area to trap the animal.
Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir region, Rashid Yahya Naqash had said they have deputed teams to capture the animal.
“We have initiated the door-to-door campaign in the area on the advisory, cages, and darts while other needed measures are in place,” he had said.
On Sunday morning, locals reported sightings of the leopard in Parraypora locality.
An official said they have launched in the area to trap the animal.