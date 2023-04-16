In run up to Eid, exorbitant rates of essential commodities take toll on consumers in Srinagar

“The rates of vegetables like peas, potatoes, cauliflower, and other vegetables are at least Rs 20 per kg higher than government rates. Amid Ramadhan, people are consuming fruits in high quantities as well, and the failure of authorities to keep check is unfortunate. There is a huge difference in rates when we buy it from the vegetable market as compared to a local seller. The rates in Srinagar outskirts are higher when it comes to fruits and vegetables given the less market checking,” said Umar Nazir, a local from Batapora Hazratbal.

Authorities claim that four different teams are on the ground to check the overcharging. However, the consumers said on the ground, there is no effect, and common people are suffering. Meanwhile, the consumers appealed to the authorities to intensify the market checking ahead of Eid.