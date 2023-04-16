In run up to Eid, exorbitant rates of essential commodities take toll on consumers in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 16: Failure of authorities to regulate rates of essential items ahead of Eid-ul-fitr, consumers are facing a tough time.
Though authorities issued official rates for poultry and other essentials, shopkeepers resort to unfair trade practice by charging exorbitant rates. Consumers across Srinagar said that the failure of authorities to keep a check on the market is burning a hole in their pockets.
As per fresh revision in poultry rates across, the rate of chicken is 130 Rs per kg . The consumers complain that chicken is being sold at higher rates.
“Government-designated rates are only on the rate list which indicates lack of market checking. When there is no check from authorities, poultry sellers are taking us for a ride,.” said Asif Mir, a local from Downtown.
The consumers complain that the rate list for vegetables and other essential commodities is not followed either. They said that daily use vegetables like potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and other vegetables are sold at higher than government-designated rates. They said the same is the case with fruits.
“The rates of vegetables like peas, potatoes, cauliflower, and other vegetables are at least Rs 20 per kg higher than government rates. Amid Ramadhan, people are consuming fruits in high quantities as well, and the failure of authorities to keep check is unfortunate. There is a huge difference in rates when we buy it from the vegetable market as compared to a local seller. The rates in Srinagar outskirts are higher when it comes to fruits and vegetables given the less market checking,” said Umar Nazir, a local from Batapora Hazratbal.
Authorities claim that four different teams are on the ground to check the overcharging. However, the consumers said on the ground, there is no effect, and common people are suffering. Meanwhile, the consumers appealed to the authorities to intensify the market checking ahead of Eid.