Srinagar

In run up to Eid, shops in Downtown to remain open on Sunday

In run up to Eid, shops in Downtown to remain open on Sunday
People during Eid Shopping. [Image for representational purpose only]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Apr 29: Traders of Downtown have decided to keep their shops open on Sunday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr for convenience of people.

“We have decided to keep shops in Shaher-e-Khaas open this Sunday for convenience of people. We have also decided to give special discount of various products to customers,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.

“In view of rush of customers, we appeal to Traffic authorities to deploy traffic cops in crossing in Shaher-e-Khass to prevent traffic jams,” Shah added.

Related Stories

No stories found.