In run up to Eid, shops in Downtown to remain open on Sunday

Srinagar, Apr 29: Traders of Downtown have decided to keep their shops open on Sunday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr for convenience of people.
“We have decided to keep shops in Shaher-e-Khaas open this Sunday for convenience of people. We have also decided to give special discount of various products to customers,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.
“In view of rush of customers, we appeal to Traffic authorities to deploy traffic cops in crossing in Shaher-e-Khass to prevent traffic jams,” Shah added.