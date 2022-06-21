Incentives for COVID19 warriors | GMC Srinagar seeks duty roaster of employees

Srinagar, June 21: The authorities at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar have sought details of the employees along with their duty roasters who performed duties in the designated Covid-19 hospitals exclusively during the 1st wave of the pandemic in 2020.
The move comes in wake of the Government decision to provide the financial incentives to the Covid-19 warriors and the employees of the Medical Education Department for the service provided by them.
In May last year, the J&K administration announced incentives for frontline health workers dealing with COVID-19 patients and had also decided to grant extension to retiring doctors up to December, in a bid to contain the fast spreading coronavirus in J&K Union Territory (UT).
In this regard, all the heads of the departments of GMC Srinagar and Medical Superintendents of associated hospitals have been asked to furnish the list along with duty roasters of those employees.
"The special incentives are meant exclusively for those health frontline workers who directly deal with the Covid-19 Patients," reads a circular issued by Chief Accounts Officer GMC Srinagar.
"The list should be strictly in accordance with Government Order No: 360-JK(HME) dated May 4 of 2021," the circular reads.
An official said those who worked during the first Covid wave will be incentivised, in the first instance.
"Any doctor who was on duty during that time will be incentivised," the official said. The decision will benefit thousands of Corona warriors in the J&K UT.
Notably the authorities at GMC Baramulla have also furnished the list of the Covid warriors who were on the duty roasters during the first wave of the pandemic.
"We have submitted the list to the administration. The initiative is under process," Principal GMC Baramulla Dr Rubi Reshi told Greater Kashmir.
A top official said the administration had categorized the Covid warriors in five categories which include doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, drivers and other category staff. "The problem was that the hospitals were asked to submit a list of 30 people which was not possible as we had more people figuring in the list. We took up the matter with the administration and submitted the list accordingly. Further decisions will be taken by the higher ups," the official said.