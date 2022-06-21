Incentives for COVID19 warriors | GMC Srinagar seeks duty roaster of employees

Notably the authorities at GMC Baramulla have also furnished the list of the Covid warriors who were on the duty roasters during the first wave of the pandemic.

"We have submitted the list to the administration. The initiative is under process," Principal GMC Baramulla Dr Rubi Reshi told Greater Kashmir.

A top official said the administration had categorized the Covid warriors in five categories which include doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, drivers and other category staff. "The problem was that the hospitals were asked to submit a list of 30 people which was not possible as we had more people figuring in the list. We took up the matter with the administration and submitted the list accordingly. Further decisions will be taken by the higher ups," the official said.