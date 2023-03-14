Income Tax department conducts plantation drive at Rajbagh campus

As part of the initiative, officers and staff of Income Tax Department, Srinagar today planted 81 plants mainly comprising apple, walnut, peach plum charry, apricot and hazelnut in its Rajbagh campus to increase the green cover and create micro forest.

On this occasion, Jahanzeb Akhtar, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Amritsar was the Chief guest who planted saplings of walnut and plum tree. She stressed on making environment friendly choices and minimum plastic usage in daily life to reduce the carbon footprints and make the environment sustainable for long. She also stressed that planting trees was not enough and nurturing them would be even more important. She has personally taken initiative in launching multiple green initiatives in Amritsar, Ludhiana Jalandhar Bathinda, Pathankot etc. She also directed officers of Srinagar to replicate this initiative in other parts of the valley.