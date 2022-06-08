Income Tax Department donates dustbins for Srinagar

Srinagar, June 8: In continuation to the Iconic Week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated by the Finance Ministry, Govt. of India, the Income Tax Department, Srinagar under the leadership of Poonam Khaira Sidhu, Pr. Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar donated 20 dustbins for Srinagar city.
In a statement, the Income Tax Department said it feels its obligation towards the society to keep the city clean.
“10 large wheeled dustbins were distributed to Hazratbal Shrine Srinagar in presence of the Committee Members of Hazratbal Shrine where thousands of devotees and tourists visit every day. Besides 10 large wheeled dustbins were also handed over to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) where Athar Amin Khan, IAS, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Srinagar also participated in the function,” the statement said.
The Committee members of Hazratbal Shrine as well as Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Srinagar thanked Poonam Khaira Sidhu, Pr.Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar, M.P.Singh Pr. Commissioner of Income Tax, R.K. Gubgotra, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, and Gulzareen Mushtaq, Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax, and other Officers and staff for this unique initiative taken by the Income Tax Department.
The Pr. Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Poonam Khaira Sidhu also stressed the need to keep the city clean and beautiful. She urged the youngsters of Srinagar to feel proud of their beautiful city and create awareness in society to make it more beautiful and at par with other capitals of developed countries.
The Commissioner SMC thanked the entire team of Income Tax Department. The role of SMC in making Srinagar much smarter and cleaner in past few years was appreciated by the Principal Chief Commissioner.