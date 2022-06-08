Income Tax Department donates dustbins for Srinagar

Srinagar, June 8: In continuation to the Iconic Week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated by the Finance Ministry, Govt. of India, the Income Tax Department, Srinagar under the leadership of Poonam Khaira Sidhu, Pr. Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Amritsar donated 20 dustbins for Srinagar city.

In a statement, the Income Tax Department said it feels its obligation towards the society to keep the city clean.