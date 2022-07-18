Independence Day | DIG Central, Additional Commissioner Kashmir review arrangements at Bakhshi Stadium

Taking the stock of arrangements and facilities, the visiting officers issued slew of instructions regarding designation of parking places, entry and exit of VVIPs and other participants, seating arrangements, fixation of podium, participation of contingents, security arrangements, lighting and illumination, installation of CCTV in peripheral areas of the stadium and contingency plan.

Also, they elaborated concerned departments for proper arrangements regarding dewatering plan and covering of ground in case of drizzling ahead of August 15.