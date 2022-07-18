Independence Day | DIG Central, Additional Commissioner Kashmir review arrangements at Bakhshi Stadium

Srinagar, July 18: The Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir, Sujit Kumar and Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar on Monday visited Bakhshi Stadium to review the arrangements and preparation of the venue for celebration of Independence Day (ID), 2022 here.
Taking the stock of arrangements and facilities, the visiting officers issued slew of instructions regarding designation of parking places, entry and exit of VVIPs and other participants, seating arrangements, fixation of podium, participation of contingents, security arrangements, lighting and illumination, installation of CCTV in peripheral areas of the stadium and contingency plan.
Also, they elaborated concerned departments for proper arrangements regarding dewatering plan and covering of ground in case of drizzling ahead of August 15.
The officers fixed roles and responsibilities to facilitate participants and students, display of cultural programmes, media coverage from fixed enclosures to present an impressive celebration of Independence Day.
They emphasised on officers of all the departments to cooperate with each other to make celebration of national day successful. Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Secretary Sports Council, SSP security; CEs of R&B, PHE; officers of various departments including Information, Health, Traffic, UEED, KPDCL and other departments were present at the venue.