INDEPENDENCE DAY | Srinagar Police uses drones for surveillance over Anchar, adjacent areas

“Police carried out a successful drone surveillance exercise over Anchar and adjacent areas. Several high-end drones are being utilised for the said purpose. The drone surveillance is being used within the 2-kilometre radius in/around the AncharSoura,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

“A police team led by the SP Hazratbal along with SHO Soura and the experts used the drones from SKIMS Park. Aerial surveillance helps to keep a close watch on the suspects. It also helps to further strengthen the security cover that is put in place,” it added.