Inderhama residents decry lack of streetlights

Srinagar, Dec 31: Lack of streetlights on Gasso-Inderhama road here causes immense problems to locals here.
“ A year ago authorities installed street lights in adjoining areas, but our road stretch was left out. Absence of street lights causes inconvenience to pedestrians and residents,” said Muneer Ahmed, a local.
The locals said that there is also a garbage dumping site with dogs prowling on it. “And when the same road is without street lights, it creates problems. There is urgent need of installing these lights as during winters it gets dark early,” they said. The locals appealed to authorities to address the issues.