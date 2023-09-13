Indian Knowledge Systems | Short-term training programme begins at KU

Srinagar Sep 12: The University Grants Commission-Human Resource Development Centre (UGC-HRDC), University of Kashmir (KU) in collaboration with the University Grants Commission and Indian Knowledge Systems Division, Ministry of Education (MoE) Monday inaugurated a six-day short term training programme on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) here at the varsity’s main campus.
Speaking about the relevance of such programmes in glorifying our cultural values, Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir who was chief guest on the occasion said this initiative is the first-of-its-kind on the campus on the direction of Honble Vice chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan ,that will connect the teaching fraternity with the past and will help them realise the potential of our rich culture.
He said, “Through such types of programmes, we can understand the diverse intellectual activities of our nation,” adding, the centre (UGC-HRDC) is playing an active role in the university by bringing teaching and research at par with international standards. The programme will also help the faculty in understanding the role of this component in the academic endeavour of a student
Director UGC-HRDC, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi spoke about the importance of this type of programme that will expose the participants to the indigenous cultural roots.
Outlining the structural framework of the programme including the themes to be covered during the six days, Prof Mushtaq highlighted the role of HRDC in elevating the teaching standards of higher education departments across India.
Faculty Training Programme (FTP) Coordinator, IKS, MoE, Anurag Deshpandey briefed the participants about introducing the Indian Knowledge Systems to the higher education teaching fraternity.