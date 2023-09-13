Indian Knowledge Systems | Short-term training programme begins at KU

Speaking about the relevance of such programmes in glorifying our cultural values, Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir who was chief guest on the occasion said this initiative is the first-of-its-kind on the campus on the direction of Honble Vice chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan ,that will connect the teaching fraternity with the past and will help them realise the potential of our rich culture.

He said, “Through such types of programmes, we can understand the diverse intellectual activities of our nation,” adding, the centre (UGC-HRDC) is playing an active role in the university by bringing teaching and research at par with international standards. The programme will also help the faculty in understanding the role of this component in the academic endeavour of a student