Indigo Airlines' sudden seat shuffle of Srinagar-bound passenger evokes resentment

Srinagar, Oct 20: A passenger travelling from Delhi to Srinagar via Indigo Flight 6E 125 has evoked resentment over a sudden seat change that occurred at the airport's check-in counter.
The passenger, Arif Irshad, had booked his flight through the Indigo website and carefully selected seat 1D for his journey. He made the necessary payment to the airline for the chosen seat and received a boarding pass, which clearly displayed Seat 1D.
However, upon reaching the check-in counter at the Delhi airport, Irshad was met with an "unexpected and unwelcome surprise." The airline staff informed him that the system had automatically changed his assigned seat, reassigning him to a different seat.
Expressing his frustration, Irshad stated, "I specifically paid for Seat 1D and selected it while booking to ensure a comfortable journey. I was shocked when the airline staff told me that my seat had been changed without any prior notice or explanation."
This incident has raised questions about the reliability of airline booking systems and the transparency of seat assignments.
Passengers often place great importance on choosing their seats, considering factors such as legroom, proximity to restrooms, and window or aisle preferences.
Indigo executives in Delhi and Srinagar could not be contacted for their version despite repeated attempts. No functionary of the Indigo airlines responded on the official number provided on its website for their statement on the passenger's allegation.