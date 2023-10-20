Indigo Airlines' sudden seat shuffle of Srinagar-bound passenger evokes resentment

Expressing his frustration, Irshad stated, "I specifically paid for Seat 1D and selected it while booking to ensure a comfortable journey. I was shocked when the airline staff told me that my seat had been changed without any prior notice or explanation."

This incident has raised questions about the reliability of airline booking systems and the transparency of seat assignments.

Passengers often place great importance on choosing their seats, considering factors such as legroom, proximity to restrooms, and window or aisle preferences.

Indigo executives in Delhi and Srinagar could not be contacted for their version despite repeated attempts. No functionary of the Indigo airlines responded on the official number provided on its website for their statement on the passenger's allegation.