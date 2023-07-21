Information by a brave citizen led to busting of honey trap gang in Srinagar: Police

“On Thursday we received a complaint from a brave citizen about the honey trap gang active on social media,” Superintendent of Police, South Srinagar city Gaurav Sikarwar, told reporters here adding that they launched the investigation.

“The complaint led to the arrest of fraudsters and the busting of a honey trap gang in Srinagar city,” he said and appealed to the people to come forward with complaints of crimes in their respective areas. “We have arrested all gang members and further investigations are underway.”