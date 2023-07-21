Information by a brave citizen led to busting of honey trap gang in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar, July 21: Appealing to the people to inform the police about criminal activities in their respective areas, Police on Saturday said that information by a brave citizen led to busting of a honey trap gang in the summer capital.
“On Thursday we received a complaint from a brave citizen about the honey trap gang active on social media,” Superintendent of Police, South Srinagar city Gaurav Sikarwar, told reporters here adding that they launched the investigation.
“The complaint led to the arrest of fraudsters and the busting of a honey trap gang in Srinagar city,” he said and appealed to the people to come forward with complaints of crimes in their respective areas. “We have arrested all gang members and further investigations are underway.”
The gang, Gaurav Sikarwar, used to send messages through social media and later used to arrange meetings.
At the meeting point, SP said they used to meet a fake journalist, fake police officer. However, the fake journalist and police officer used to sit in another room. “The fake journalist used to interrogate the person first and would threaten him that he will call the police,” he said, adding that later the fake police officer used to enter the room and further intimidate the complainant.
A fake lady police officer of crime branch, namely Masrat along with others used to blackmail the complainant and extract money. “One the complainant had handed over a cheque to them but they insisted on him for more money,” he said, adding that as soon as the complainant’s family approached them, police swung into action.