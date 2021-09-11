Inhabitants of Usmanabad Lal Bazar decry lack of basic facilities

The locals said the area is without proper electricity supply and drainage system.

The locals said that they have been demanding installation of 250 kw transformer in their locality. “Despite moving from pillar to post our demand has not been fulfilled,” said a delegation of local Intizamia committee.

“Most of the formalities for the installation of the transformer were completed but still the process is lingering. Due to lack of transformer, we receive low voltage which has made our lives miserable. We have time and again taken up the matter with concerned officials but to no avail. We are regularly paying electricity bills and we deserve proper electric supply,” said Tariq Ahmed a local.

The locals also said that the area also sans proper drainage system for more than five years. “The concerned department had made estimate but the process has not moved beyond. All the adjacent areas have drainage systems but only our locality has been left out,” they said.

“Colony roads turn into cesspools during downpour in absence of drainage system. We make a fervent appeal to authorities to take measures to resolve our problems,” they added.