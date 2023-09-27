Innovative ideas transform society positively: KU VC

Srinagar, Sep 27: To equip students with the essential tools, mindset and knowledge required to foster innovation, the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), Institute of Technology (IoT), Kashmir University (KU) organised a two-day national workshop titled ‘Innovate 2 Elevate: Igniting Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ here at the Zakura Campus.
During the two-day workshop, participants engaged in a series of interactive sessions, hands-on workshops and inspirational talks delivered by experts and thought leaders in the innovation field.
Speakers from IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi and Cluster Innovation Centre, Delhi University shared their insights and experiences.
Emphasising the importance of embracing innovation in all aspects of life, Kashmir University Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan said that innovation extends beyond technology, encompassing creative thinking, problem-solving and the courage to challenge the status quo.
Encouraging the young participants, she said: “Your innovative ideas have the potential to transform society positively.”
Prof Khan underlined the pivotal role of educational institutions in fostering innovation, declaring their commitment to create an environment nurturing creativity and entrepreneurship.
Dean School of Engineering, Prof S M A Andrabi provided valuable insights on how an innovative mindset equips students with essential skills demanded by today's job market. KU Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir highlighted the varsity’s commitment to research and innovation, encouraging students to embrace the startup culture and to take advantage of government schemes.
Director, Institute of Technology (IoT) and Chairman, CIIE, Dr Gowhar Bashir Vakil reaffirmed CIIE's dedication to supporting innovators at every stage, from ideation to monetisation.