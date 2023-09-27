Innovative ideas transform society positively: KU VC

During the two-day workshop, participants engaged in a series of interactive sessions, hands-on workshops and inspirational talks delivered by experts and thought leaders in the innovation field.

Speakers from IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi and Cluster Innovation Centre, Delhi University shared their insights and experiences.

Emphasising the importance of embracing innovation in all aspects of life, Kashmir University Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan said that innovation extends beyond technology, encompassing creative thinking, problem-solving and the courage to challenge the status quo.