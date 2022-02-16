Inordinate delay hits completion of Athwajan-Vethpora bridge

Locals said that only six labourers are working on the project. “At the same time, it seems concerned officials are also in deep slumber and are least bothered to supervise the ongoing work and direct contractor to expedite the work,” they said.

Bilal Ahmad Mir, a local said that despite passing of eight years, the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) has failed to complete Athwajan-Soiteng bridge here.