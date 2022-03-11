Inordinate delay hits completion of Maharaj Gunj PHC building

Srinagar, Mar 11: Failure of authorities to complete new building of Public Health Centre (PHC) Maharaj Gunj is taking toll on patient care in Downtown areas.
An official said although the structure was built a few years back, however due to delay in allocation of funds by the government the project is pending.
“The concerned contractor had finished initial work. Then new DPR was also formed but due to unavailability of funds, the work did not proceed. Major work of the PHC is complete, but unless internal work is done, the PHC cannot operate. The officials are in touch with district administration so that the work will be started without any delay,” said an official.
In 2018, the PHC was shifted to a nearby public park as the original building was demolished during the then government. The locals said that patient care has been affected due to delay in completion of the PHC.
“This makeshift PHC which is operating from few rooms has over 20 sub-centers under its jurisdiction. Around five lakh population that is dependent on the PHC is suffering. We usually prefer to go to a private hospital or SMHS due to delay in completion of the PHC. The basic facilities like parking are not available in the makeshift PHC,” said Arif Ahmed, a local.
Members of the trade community of Maharaj Gunj said that they have met various officials related to the issue, “but to no avail.”
“Recently SMC commissioner visited the area and he assured us that they will do everything to allocate funds for the PHC. We are hopeful that same will be done without any delay. We have reached out to district administration several times but the issue is still lingering,” said Ayaz Zehgeer of Beopar Mandal trader’s body.
The medical staff at the PHC said that they are also facing issues due to space crunch. They said many medical care facilities and equipment are lying idle due to space crunch.
SMC Commissioner Ather Aamir Khan said that “we will do everything in our domain to make sure that PHC will be completed.”
“I recently visited the area and heard grievances of the locals. We are coordinating with various departments and district administration so that a way out will be found to finish the pending work of the project,” Khan said.
Chief Engineer R&B Rafiq Ahmed said that the issue is not from their side. “We are awaiting an administrative nod on the budget so that we can start work.”
“We hope that district administration will allocate budget and we can accordingly work on it. Our job is to finish the pending work but we can do that only after the technicalities are cleared and the budget is allocated. We are hopeful that soon these hurdles will be cleared,” he said.