Inordinate delay hits completion of Maharaj Gunj PHC building

An official said although the structure was built a few years back, however due to delay in allocation of funds by the government the project is pending.

“The concerned contractor had finished initial work. Then new DPR was also formed but due to unavailability of funds, the work did not proceed. Major work of the PHC is complete, but unless internal work is done, the PHC cannot operate. The officials are in touch with district administration so that the work will be started without any delay,” said an official.