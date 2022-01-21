Inordinate delay hits construction of Fire Station at Maharaj Gunj

Srinagar, Jan 21: Inordinate delay in construction of Maharaj Gunj Fire Station is taking heavy toll on people living in congested areas of Downtown here.
After death of a woman in massive blaze at Aali Kadal yesterday, people are demanding setting up of Fire Station at Maharaj Gunj on priority.
Residents of Maharaj Gunj and its adjoining areas are without fire station for the last over seven years. After the building of Srinagar’s one of the oldest Fire Stations at Maharaj Gunj was dilapidated and declared unsafe, the Fire Station was shifted from the area.
“After the efforts of the downtown citizens and traders, land was identified around Maharaj Gunj several years ago for constructing the new fire station. But work on it has not been started,” said Ayaz Zehgeer, chief organizer, Beopar Mandal Traders Organisation.
“During yesterday’s unfortunate incident if the fire station would have been constructed, there would have been prompt firefighting response.
We all know that Downtown is a highly congested area and there is a dire need of Fire Station at Maharaj Gunj. This can save lives and properties in times of exigency,” he said.
To mention, the blaze at Aali Kadal left a woman dead while three persons were injured. The deceased was identified as 56-year-old, Shakeela wife of Ghulam Mohammad Fushoo. In the incident, four residential houses were gutted and two residential houses were damaged partially.
“Our area is so congested that a lot of time gets wasted as fire tenders have to pass through congested lanes. In such circumstances a fire station in the heart of downtown like we had at Maharaj Gunj can save lives in future,” said Shahid Ahmed, a local from the area.
Superintending Engineer R&B department, Qayoom Kirmani said that the tenders have been floated. “The tendering process has been completed and work has also been allotted 10 days ago. Now work will start soon at the identified site,” he added.