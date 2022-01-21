Inordinate delay hits construction of Fire Station at Maharaj Gunj

After death of a woman in massive blaze at Aali Kadal yesterday, people are demanding setting up of Fire Station at Maharaj Gunj on priority.

Residents of Maharaj Gunj and its adjoining areas are without fire station for the last over seven years. After the building of Srinagar’s one of the oldest Fire Stations at Maharaj Gunj was dilapidated and declared unsafe, the Fire Station was shifted from the area.