Inordinate delay in drainage construction irks Usmanabad residents

Srinagar, Aug 8: Residents of Usmanabad area of Umar Colony Lal Bazar here have expressed resentment against inordinate delay in construction of drainage system in the locality.
The residents said that despite allotment, work on the drainage project is yet to start work.
“We are facing lot of inconvenience in absence of drainage. Despite allotment, the project is lingering due to official apathy,” they said.
Elaborating, they said “after a long struggle for new drainage system for the locality, we succeeded to get sanction for the drainage construction from Masjid Ibrahim to marriage hall. Unfortunately, the concerned officials of Drainage department are yet to start work on the project. Ironically they are asking the inhabitants to get No Objection Certificate from NBCC which had abandoned construction of a drain midway 15 years ago and rendering it dysfunctional,” said Shafat Ahmed, a local.
The residents said that the City Drainage department wasted their time. “The road on which the main drain is scheduled to be constructed is not macadamised yet and is dotted with potholes. Ironically, concerned officials are asking the locals to get road cut permission from R&B department. Are we here to get NOCs only? Is it not the job of concerned department? Why are we made to suffer,” asked another resident.
The locals appealed to authorities to start construction of the drainage without further delay.