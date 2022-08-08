Inordinate delay in drainage construction irks Usmanabad residents

“We are facing lot of inconvenience in absence of drainage. Despite allotment, the project is lingering due to official apathy,” they said.

Elaborating, they said “after a long struggle for new drainage system for the locality, we succeeded to get sanction for the drainage construction from Masjid Ibrahim to marriage hall. Unfortunately, the concerned officials of Drainage department are yet to start work on the project. Ironically they are asking the inhabitants to get No Objection Certificate from NBCC which had abandoned construction of a drain midway 15 years ago and rendering it dysfunctional,” said Shafat Ahmed, a local.