Inordinate delay in restoration of Dr Ali Jan Road takes toll on commuters

Delay in restoration of the road has become one of the major sources of traffic jams in city areas. Due to construction of drainage system, one portion of the road has been closed for vehicular movement—creating traffic jams and chaos at Eidgah and Soura.

“Travelling through the route is a nightmare. We are stuck in traffic jams for hours due to delay in restoration of the road. The office goers have been facing the brunt of traffic jams for months now,” said Arif Ahmed of Soura.