Inquiry launched into Nowgam youth’s death, official suspended: police

Srinagar July 11: Police have suspended an official at police station Nowgam on Srinagar outskirts after the death of a man accused of scooty theft who was called to the police station for questioning with his family alleging foul play.
As per a police spokesman, the deceased identified as Muslim Muneer son of Muneer Ahmad, a resident of Budshah Nagar, was called to the police station Nowgam on 9 July for being involved in a scooty theft case under FIR 95/2022 of Nowgam PS.
The said suspect was called to the police based on the basis of CCTV footage wherein two men were seen taking the scooty away in the Nowgam -Natipora area, police said.
It said the man "seemed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of reporting at the Nowgam police station for examination in the case, his family was called who also confirmed that the person abuses drugs habitually".
"Considering these facts within a couple of hours on same day afternoon(AN) he was handed over to his family members with all legal formalities. Later it came to fore that he died in the evening at around 5 PM, " Police said.
"As soon as the news was received, inquest proceedings were started in Chanpura PS under sec 174 of CrPC to find out the reason of death. The post mortem has been conducted, whose report is awaited. Meanwhile, formal Inquiry into the matter has started and one official of Nowgam PS (who the family members and relatives suspect of foul play) has been placed under suspension for a fair and transparent inquiry, " it added.
"Srinagar police reiterates its resolve to conduct the departmental inquiry and proceedings of 174 CrPC in a professional and transparent manner without any favour or bias".