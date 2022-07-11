Inquiry launched into Nowgam youth’s death, official suspended: police

As per a police spokesman, the deceased identified as Muslim Muneer son of Muneer Ahmad, a resident of Budshah Nagar, was called to the police station Nowgam on 9 July for being involved in a scooty theft case under FIR 95/2022 of Nowgam PS.

The said suspect was called to the police based on the basis of CCTV footage wherein two men were seen taking the scooty away in the Nowgam -Natipora area, police said.