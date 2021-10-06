Intensive vaccination drive held for sheep stock in Srinagar

The ET vaccination drive was launched on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad during which over 700 Sheep were vaccinated in the Block.

During the drive, a team of Sheep Husbandry Department under the supervision of District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Dr. Ajay Sudan visited various villages of Sheep Husbandry Block Zakura including Rangpora, Tailbal, Batpora, Khimber and other adjoining areas of the Block to carry out the vaccination process.

On the occasion, the Officers of the Department also shared the disease awareness and prevention care tips with the villagers of Sheep Development Block Zakura and briefed about the Enterotoxaemia disease and the importance of the vaccination. In addition, Techno-feasibility check of the beneficiaries which have been selected under various Departmental schemes was also carried out in the Block.

Besides the Officers of the Department of Block Zakura, people associated with Sheep Farming were also present on the occasion.