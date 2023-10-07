International conference on Tribology concludes at NIT Srinagar

The mega conference was organised by Department of Mechanical Engineering NIT Srinagar under the aegis of the Tribology Society of India (TSI). It was attended by delegates from India and other parts of the country.

The theme of TriboIndia 2023 conference was “Sustainable Development through Tribology “, which aims to create significant impetus in research and development of materials.

On the final day, the Plenary Talk was delivered by Dr S S V Ramakumar (Ex-director IOCL R&D) who was Chief Guest on the occasion.