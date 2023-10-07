International conference on Tribology concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 7: The 12th International Conference on Tribology, (TriboIndia 2023) on 'Sustainable Development through Tribology' concluded on Saturday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.
The mega conference was organised by Department of Mechanical Engineering NIT Srinagar under the aegis of the Tribology Society of India (TSI). It was attended by delegates from India and other parts of the country.
The theme of TriboIndia 2023 conference was “Sustainable Development through Tribology “, which aims to create significant impetus in research and development of materials.
On the final day, the Plenary Talk was delivered by Dr S S V Ramakumar (Ex-director IOCL R&D) who was Chief Guest on the occasion.
President Tribology Society of India (TSI), Prof. Satish Vasu Kailash, Conference chairman, Prof. M.F. Wani, Prof. Adnan Qayoum (HoD MED), Prof. G A Harmain (HAG), Prof. Irina Goryacheva, RAS, Russia, delegates from Japan and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
In his address, Dr. Ramakumar highlighted the current state of the automotive industry in India, with approximately 30 million vehicles currently in operation, often referred to as the existing vehicle fleet.
He discussed the projections for electric vehicle (EV) adoption by 2030, emphasizing that the most optimistic estimate suggests that electric mobility will make up only 15 percent of the entire vehicular segment.
Dr Ramakumar further identified the 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments as the most likely candidates for electrification, while the heavy-duty and shipping segments are expected to face significant challenges in transitioning to electric power due to factors such as battery availability and alternative energy sources. This transition is still a decade or more away, he added.
Despite the growing interest in EVs and potential scrapping policies, Dr. Ramakumar stressed that the need for lubricant solutions for the existing 30 million vehicles remains significant. He anticipated that these vehicles are likely to remain in use for at least another 15 years.
He predicted that the demand for liquid lubricants would plateau in the coming years, with a notable decline in market share expected between 2030 and 2035, except for transmission oils.