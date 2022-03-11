International conference on Unani medicine concludes at SKICC

The concluding day of the conference was attended by Professor Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, Baba Gulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, Professor Asim Ali Khan; DG CCRUM Ministry of Ayush, Dr Seema Akbar; Assistant Director Incharge RRIUM Srinagar, Union Ministry of Ayush among others.

The speakers stressed on the need to adopt modern technology for development of indigenous system of medicines and integration of all medical systems to address the health challenges we are facing today. They emphasized that with the largest infrastructure for teaching, research and practice, India is undoubtedly the world leader in the traditional form of medicines.