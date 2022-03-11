International conference on Unani medicine concludes at SKICC

Srinagar, Mar 11: The two day International conference on Unani medicine, organised by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), concluded here today at SKICC with eminent speakers emphasising to work collectively for promotion and propagation of AYUSH systems.
The concluding day of the conference was attended by Professor Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, Baba Gulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, Professor Asim Ali Khan; DG CCRUM Ministry of Ayush, Dr Seema Akbar; Assistant Director Incharge RRIUM Srinagar, Union Ministry of Ayush among others.
The speakers stressed on the need to adopt modern technology for development of indigenous system of medicines and integration of all medical systems to address the health challenges we are facing today. They emphasized that with the largest infrastructure for teaching, research and practice, India is undoubtedly the world leader in the traditional form of medicines.
The theme of the two-day international conference was “Diet and Nutrition in Unani Medicine for Good Health & Well-being”.
A panel discussion and eight scientific sessions on the sub-themes including “Diet and Nutrition–An Important Branch in the Health Sector”, “Unani Medicine for Global Health”, “Diet and Nutrition–An Important Component for Improving Immunity in Unani Medicine”, “Lessons Learned during Pandemic”, “Achieving Good Health and Wellbeing– SDG-3”, “Traditional Systems of Medicine for Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs)” and “Health and Wellness” were held during the two day event.
During the conference, a number of national and international experts and luminaries from the field of health sciences shared their knowledge, experiences and expertise.
All stakeholders from industry, academia and research organizations engaged in development of Unani Medicine and related health sciences attended the program.