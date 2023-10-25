International Film Festival of Srinagar begins at Tagore Hall

Srinagar, Oct 25: In an endeavour to put Srinagar City on the Map of International Film Festival Circuit and to pay a special tribute to the legendary Bollywood actor Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today threw open the “International Film Festival of Srinagar” (TIFFS) here at Tagore Hall.
The TIFFS organised by RIFK Entertainment in association with Vomedh, a cultural organisation, will take place at Tagore Hall over the course of two days, on October 25 and October 26 in which over 200 films from 37 countries have been submitted, culminating in a selection of 17 outstanding films including Feature Films, Short films and Documentaries for two-day screening
DC congratulated the organisers for holding International Film Festival of Srinagar and also qualifying entries in the festival. He hoped that such initiatives provide a platform to local youth to learn the film concepts and art of acting, direction, production thereby tempting them to showcase their cinematic talent at national and international levels.
Recalling the deep rooted connections of Bollywood with Kashmir, the DC said “Bollywood, Kashmir and Cinema have a very strong relation made by nature and cannot be separated. He said Kashmir has remained a production house for Bollywood and people of the valley are largely associated with the films.”
The DC said Cinema has also played a major role in promoting tourism by familiarising the viewers with a large number of scenic and culturally rich locations of Kashmir valley. He also said that the films unleash the extraordinary power of humans that helps him in shaping the career.
The DC also underlined the significance of Film Policy launched by the J&K Government to create a vibrant film ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir. He said by adopting Film Policy -2021 grant of permissions for the production houses for film making in J&K has been made incentivised, simple and hassle free through a single-window mechanism.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner also released the brochure titled “The International Film Festival’ of Srinagar”.
The inaugural ceremony of 2nd edition of TIFFS began with the festive appearance with both artists and the general people particularly in presence of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Bollywood Producer Director, B Subhash, Festival Director TIFFS, Rohit Bhat, Advisor Vomedh, Sanjay Saraf, Bharat Bushan Bhat and galaxy of Art and Cinema loving people.
During the event, a special tribute was paid to the legendary Bollywood actor Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary to celebrate his cinematic marvels.