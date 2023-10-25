International Film Festival of Srinagar begins at Tagore Hall

Recalling the deep rooted connections of Bollywood with Kashmir, the DC said “Bollywood, Kashmir and Cinema have a very strong relation made by nature and cannot be separated. He said Kashmir has remained a production house for Bollywood and people of the valley are largely associated with the films.”

The DC said Cinema has also played a major role in promoting tourism by familiarising the viewers with a large number of scenic and culturally rich locations of Kashmir valley. He also said that the films unleash the extraordinary power of humans that helps him in shaping the career.

The DC also underlined the significance of Film Policy launched by the J&K Government to create a vibrant film ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir. He said by adopting Film Policy -2021 grant of permissions for the production houses for film making in J&K has been made incentivised, simple and hassle free through a single-window mechanism.