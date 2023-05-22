International symposium on advanced biotechnology commences at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, May 22: The weeklong international symposium cum workshop on ‘Biotechnological Interventions in Animal Production & Therapeutics’ (BIAPT-2023) commenced Monday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Shalimar campus.
Renowned national and international scientists are participating in the six-day symposium organised by the university’s Division of Animal Biotechnology under the sponsorship of the World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
The BIAPT-2023 aims to bring together experts, researchers, young scientists, and academicians from various national and international institutes to discuss the latest techniques and developments in biotechnology and other interdisciplinary backgrounds.
The participants of the workshop include early career researchers, post-doctoral fellows, and research scholars from Medical and Veterinary Sciences from all across the country. The workshop focuses on basic concepts and practical aspects of vaccine development for infectious diseases, animal production genome editing techniques, and other aspects of modern therapeutics. The programme will have various theme sessions followed by brainstorming. The workshop will provide an opportunity in understanding the role of biotechnological interventions for sustainable livestock development through enhanced nutritional security.
Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Prof Parvaiz Koul, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the symposium, in his address, stressed the young scientists and the researchers to work on locally relevant research issues and their scientific solutions through collaborative organisational support. While stressing the scientists to focus on critical research issues, he said the youngsters have to outdo and outperform their earlier generation to bring revolution in socially relevant research like vaccine development for critical animal and human diseases. “Thanks to biotechnological advancements, it was possible to develop an advanced vaccine for COVID19 which put a full stop to a human catastrophe,” he said.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, in his address, informed the delegates about the various endeavours undertaken to make SKUAST-K the country’s first innovation-led agriculture university and a preferred agri-eduction destination for international students. While talking about the symposium's theme, he highlighted the role of advanced biotechnological interventions in animal production with optimum scope for value additions for mankind.
At the occasion, Prof Ganai also announced that the university is going to establish the School of One Health as an interdisciplinary research and education centre for human, animal and environmental health issues. SKUAST-K will be the first agriculture university in the country to do so.
Professor, Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT Kanpur, Prof Ashok Kumar said there is a need for collaboration with relevant institutions for tackling global problems like antimicrobial resistance. While commending the university for taking a lead role in driving J&K’s agri agenda, he said SKUAST-K is a perfect place for doing joint research in critical issues of human-animal-environmental health.
Earlier Head Division of Animal Biotechnology, Prof Mudasir Andrabi, gave a detailed overview of the symposium and highlighted the research work and ongoing projects of the division. OSD to Vice Chancellor, Prof Azmat Alam Khan presented the vote of thanks.
Some of the leading national and international scientists who are participating as experts include Dr Goetz Laible from New Zealand, Dr Eveline Ibeagha-Awemu from Canada, Dr Raees Andrabi from USA, Dr Varsha Potdar from NIV, Dr Everette Nelson from VIT, and Dr Neetu Singh from IIT Delhi.