International symposium on advanced biotechnology commences at SKUAST-K

The participants of the workshop include early career researchers, post-doctoral fellows, and research scholars from Medical and Veterinary Sciences from all across the country. The workshop focuses on basic concepts and practical aspects of vaccine development for infectious diseases, animal production genome editing techniques, and other aspects of modern therapeutics. The programme will have various theme sessions followed by brainstorming. The workshop will provide an opportunity in understanding the role of biotechnological interventions for sustainable livestock development through enhanced nutritional security.

Director, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Prof Parvaiz Koul, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the symposium, in his address, stressed the young scientists and the researchers to work on locally relevant research issues and their scientific solutions through collaborative organisational support. While stressing the scientists to focus on critical research issues, he said the youngsters have to outdo and outperform their earlier generation to bring revolution in socially relevant research like vaccine development for critical animal and human diseases. “Thanks to biotechnological advancements, it was possible to develop an advanced vaccine for COVID19 which put a full stop to a human catastrophe,” he said.