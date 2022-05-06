Int’l conference on ‘Recent Advances in Biomedical Sciences and Regenerative Medicine’ held at SKUAST-Kashmir

The Advisor made these comments while addressing the inaugural session of two-day International Conference on ‘Recent Advances in Biomedical Sciences and Regenerative Medicine (RABSRM 2022) at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) here.

The Conference is being organised by SKUAST-K in association with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and the University of Kashmir. The conference held as part of the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) programme, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, that aims at improving the research ecosystem of India’s higher educational institutions in collaboration with Department of Science and Technology, GoI & World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.