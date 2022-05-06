Int’l conference on ‘Recent Advances in Biomedical Sciences and Regenerative Medicine’ held at SKUAST-Kashmir

Srinagar, May 6: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that there is a need to strengthen the interface between academicians, researchers, practitioners, industry and government to translate the research into products for the benefit of the society at large.
The Advisor made these comments while addressing the inaugural session of two-day International Conference on ‘Recent Advances in Biomedical Sciences and Regenerative Medicine (RABSRM 2022) at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) here.
The Conference is being organised by SKUAST-K in association with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and the University of Kashmir. The conference held as part of the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) programme, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, that aims at improving the research ecosystem of India’s higher educational institutions in collaboration with Department of Science and Technology, GoI & World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
Addressing the large gathering of researchers, post-doctoral fellows and other eminent scholars, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that the future lies in the research and development as well as science and technology. Highlighting about the significance of the conference, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this conference will bring together experts, researchers, young scientists and academicians from around the world to disseminate knowledge from interdisciplinary backgrounds.
Lauding the role of SKUAST-K for its contribution in research, Advisor Bhatnagar said that it is gratifying to know about the excellent contribution of this university both nationally and internationally in terms of research and also the useful applications coming out of it.
VC SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahamad Ganai in his address, highlighted the importance of the conference in the present scientific era and hoped that it will provide an opportunity to discuss and deliberate on the issues shared across related fields concerning the improvement in life and working of mankind.
Prof. Ashok Kumar from IIT Kanpur who is also the convener of the conference, in his address, highlighted about the major contours of the conference.